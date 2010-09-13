BMW Group Is World's Most Sustainable Car Company For Sixth Consecutive Year.

|
Ford Uses Innovative Liquid-Cooled Battery System To Help Focus Electric Owners Maximize Range
Holden Cruze hits a high point (Australia)
Hyundai ix35 only on par
Honda Civic GX is America's Greenest Car for the 7th Year
Mazda Premiere of Eco-Friendly and Powerful Next Generation ‘SKY-G’ and ‘SKY-D’ Engines
Audi Showcases Efficiency from A to B
The BMW Group has been named as the automotive industry's Supersector leader for the sixth consecutive year, and is therefore the world's most sustainable automobile manufacturer. This was the conclusion of the SAM Group, published in its latest evaluation for the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes (DJSI). The BMW Group is the only company in the automotive industry to have been listed in this important group of sustainability indexes every year since it was established in 1999 and named Supersector leader for each of the past six years. This year, the BMW Group is also the only German company to be ranked among the 19 Supersector leaders worldwide.
"We are delighted to be recognised by the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes. This independent ranking confirms once again that the BMW Group plays a leading role in the automotive industry of the future," said Dr. Norbert Reithofer, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. "For us, being the world's most sustainable automobile company means accepting responsibility as a good corporate citizen. It motivates us to continue along this path towards our vision of sustainable individual mobility."
The fact that sustainability is an integral part of the BMW Group's corporate strategy was rated particularly highly by SAM Group analysts. The Board of Management of the BMW Group declared sustainability one of the company's core strategic principles back in 2000. At the BMW Group, corporate sustainability is firmly entrenched throughout the entire value chain: from the development of fuel-saving and alternative vehicle concepts through clean production processes to green recycling practices. The BMW Group also accepts responsibility for its roughly 96,000 employees and is involved in social projects outside of its plants.
The BMW Group
The BMW Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the world with its BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands. As a global company, the BMW Group operates 24 production facilities in 13 countries and has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.
The BMW Group achieved a global sales volume of approximately 1.29 million automobiles and over 87,000 motorcycles for the 2009 financial year. Revenues for 2009 totalled euro 50.68 billion. At 31 December 2009, the company employed a global workforce of approximately 96,000 associates.
The success of the BMW Group has always been built on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company has therefore established ecological and social sustainability throughout the value chain, comprehensive product responsibility and a clear commitment to conserving resources as an integral part of its strategy. As a result of its efforts, the BMW Group has been ranked industry leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes for the last five years.
