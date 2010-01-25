Honda Civic GX is America's Greenest Car for the 7th Year

>

Four Honda vehicles earned recognition from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) as among the “greenest vehicles of 2010” with the natural gas Civic GX car earning the title of American’s greenest vehicle for the seventh consecutive year, American Honda Motor Co., Inc., announced.

In its annual “Green Book® Online” ranking of environmentally responsible vehicles (available at www.greenercars.org), the near-zero emissions natural gas-powered Civic GX ranked first with the Civic Hybrid, new Insight Hybrid and Fit (called the Jazz in Australia) joining the list on the ACEEE’s 12 most environmentally responsible vehicles available to the public.

This is the tenth consecutive year that a Honda vehicle has achieved the number one ranking and the ninth consecutive year that Honda vehicles have held at least three positions in the top twelve. This year’s list also marks the first appearance of the next-generation Insight in its first year on the market.

“Honda’s rankings in the ACEEE study are emblematic of our commitment to lowering emissions and increasing fuel efficiency in all of our models,” said John Mendel, executive vice president of American Honda. “Honda continues to set the standard for socially and environmentally responsible vehicles with products like the Insight and Civic GX.”

The ACEEE’s ranking system uses a singular measure that incorporates fuel economy, health-related pollution impacts and global warming emissions. All vehicles are analysed and given a "Green Score” which is used to rank a vehicle’s total environmental performance, including a list of the 12 ‘greenest’ and 12 ‘meanest’ vehicles.

The Civic GX, first introduced in 1998 and currently built at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana*, is the cleanest internal combustion vehicle certified by the U.S. EPA**.

Honda has a long history of environmental innovation, including the introduction of America’s first hybrid, the Honda Insight (1999), delivery of the first fuel cell vehicle in the U.S., the FCX (2002) and the first petrol-powered vehicles in the hands of consumers to meet stricter emissions standards, including:

* The first petrol Low Emissions Vehicle (LEV), the 1996 Honda Civic

* The first petrol Ultra-Low Emissions vehicle (ULEV), the 1998 Honda Accord

* The first petrol Super Ultra-Low Emissions Vehicle (SULEV), the 2000 Honda Accord

* The first Advanced Technology Partial-Zero Emissions Vehicle (AT-PZEV), the 2001 Civic GX natural gas vehicle

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy is a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing energy efficiency as a means of promoting both economic prosperity and environmental protection.

*Using domestically and globally sourced parts

**EPA Tier-2, Bin-2 and ILEV certification as of January 2010