Audi Showcases Efficiency from A to B

|
BMW Group Is World's Most Sustainable Car Company For Sixth Consecutive Year.
Ford Uses Innovative Liquid-Cooled Battery System To Help Focus Electric Owners Maximize Range
Holden Cruze hits a high point (Australia)
Hyundai ix35 only on par
Honda Civic GX is America's Greenest Car for the 7th Year
Mazda Premiere of Eco-Friendly and Powerful Next Generation â€˜SKY-Gâ€™ and â€˜SKY-Dâ€™ Engines
Following the successful premiere of its extraordinary E-tron electric vehicle at Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA), Audi is also proving the efficiency of its combustion engines with the start of a long distance ‘Efficiency Challenge’ covering 4,182 kilometres through Europe in nine days.
Travelling literally from A to B, the tour starts in Å on the Lofoten archipelago in Norway and finishes in Bée in northern Italy. Audi is using the drive to showcase the efficiency of a broad range of its vehicles. 120 journalists and customers of the brand will take part in the drive in 20 cars from five model series.
The common saying, “driving from A to B”, is an important part of the daily mobility that we take for granted and with the “Audi Efficiency Challenge A to B,” the brand is showcasing not only its most fuel-efficient models but also it’s sporty top-end models.
The fuel-saving Audi A3 1.6 TDI with CO2 emissions of 99 grams per kilometre is joined by the S3 Sportback; the A4 2.0 TDI e by the S4; and the A5 Sportback 2.0 TFSI by the A5 Sportback 3.2 FSI.
Representing the Audi Q7 model series are the Audi Q7 3.0 TDI ‘clean diesel’ quattro and the Audi Q7 6.0 TDI quattro; and the TT 2.0 TDI quattro is hitting the road along with the dynamic TT RS.
Audi is the efficiency leader among the premium manufacturers, with 32 models currently emitting less than 140 grams of CO2 per kilometre.
The latest version of the Audi A3 1.6 TDI, which emits only 99 grams of CO2 per kilometre, is making its world premiere at the “A to B” challenge and can demonstrate its efficiency under real-world conditions. The A4 2.0 TDI e with its 100 kW 2.0 TDI power unit emits only 119 g of CO2 per kilometre.
Audi’s modular efficiency platform plays a decisive role in this impressive achievement, bundling a broad portfolio of effective technologies.
Audi uses these new solutions in a variety of ways across the entire product line – including it’s sporty top models. For example, the S4’s mechanically supercharged V6 engine produces 245 kW, yet consumes only 9.7 litres of fuel per 100 km. The TT RS, whose five-cylinder, turbocharged engine produces 250 kW, consumes on average only 9.2 litres/100 km.
The Audi Efficiency Challenge kicked off on September 22, and ends on September 30. It is broken down into three stages, each consisting of several days. The first runs from Å to Trondheim in southern Norway; the second to the German capital city of Berlin; and the third ends at the final destination, the town of Bée overlooking Lake Maggiore. The tour includes a wide range of roads and landscapes, taking participants along the coastal roads on the Lofoten islands and across Germany’s autobahns. The route encompasses impressive cities such as Oslo, Copenhagen and Prague as well as the towering mountains of the Alps.
Leave a comment