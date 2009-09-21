Home > Green Vehicles

Mazda Delivers Two Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid Vehicles to Hiroshima Government Authorities

September 21st, 2009
Mazda Motor Corporation today delivered one Mazda Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid each to the City of Hiroshima and Hiroshima Prefecture government authorities in western Japan.

The Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid is Mazda’s latest hydrogen rotary engine (RE) vehicle that uses hydrogen as a fuel and features a unique hybrid system. Including the first lease of a Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid to the Iwatani Corporation in May 2009, Mazda has now delivered three hydrogen hybrid vehicles to fleet customers to date. The City of Hiroshima and Hiroshima Prefecture each had a rotary engine RX-8 Hydrogen RE vehicle delivered in April 2006, making this the second hydrogen-fueled model that has been handed over to the local government authorities.

The Mazda Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid can run on both hydrogen and gasoline thanks to a dual-fuel system that was developed for the Mazda RX-8 Hydrogen RE. The addition of a hybrid system to the Premacy Hydrogen RE significantly enhances the vehicle’s performance and contributes to its increased hydrogen fuel range of 200 kilometers, which is double that of the RX-8 Hydrogen RE.

Akihiro Kashiwagi, Mazda’s program manager in charge of hydrogen RE vehicle development, said, “As a company proudly rooted in Hiroshima, Mazda is delighted to deliver our hydrogen rotary engine vehicles to the City of Hiroshima and Hiroshima Prefecture, who are already using  the RX-8 Hydrogen RE. We are working hard to keep improving the performance of Mazda’s hydrogen-fueled rotary engine vehicles and do our part to help achieve a hydrogen energy-based society in the future.”

Based on its Sustainable Zoom-Zoom plan, Mazda is committed to pursuing harmony between driving pleasure and environmental and safety features. Mazda constantly strives to offer vehicles that “look inviting to drive, are fun to drive, and make you want to drive them again.”

Main specifications of the Mazda Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid
Base model                 Mazda Premacy
Overall length              4565 mm
Overall width              1745 mm
Overall height             1620 mm
Base engine                Mazda Hydrogen rotary engine (with a dual-fuel system)
Motor                        Alternating current synchronous motor
Maximum output        110 kW
Generator                  Alternating current synchronous generator
Battery                      Lithium ion（Li-ion）
Seating capacity         Five
Fuel                           Hydrogen and gasoline
Fuel tank                   35 MPa high-pressure tank for hydrogen gas and a gasoline tank

History of Mazda’s hydrogen vehicle development
1991                Developed first hydrogen rotary engine vehicle, the HR-X
1992                Conducted test drive of a golf cart equipped with a fuel cell
1993                Developed second hydrogen rotary engine vehicle, the HR-X2
                        Developed MX-5 test vehicle equipped with a hydrogen rotary engine
1995                Conducted Japan’s first public road tests of a hydrogen rotary engine vehicle, the Capella Cargo.
1997                Developed the Demio FC-EV
2001                Developed the Premacy FC-EV, conducted first public road test in Japan
2003                Announced RX-8 hydrogen rotary engine development
2004                Received MLIT approval for public road testing of the RX-8 Hydrogen RE
2006                Started commercial leasing of the RX-8 Hydrogen RE in Japan (eight units have been delivered to date)
2007                Signed an agreement to provide RX-8 Hydrogen REs to HyNor, a Norwegian national transportation project
2008                Commenced public road tests in Norway with a RX-8 Hydrogen RE validation vehicle
2009                Commenced commercial leasing of the Premacy Hydrogen RE Hybrid in Japan


