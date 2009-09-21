“Green Technology in Fascinating Cars for Discerning Customers”

>

“No other premium auto maker has such good overall prerequisites as we do to fulfil the entire bandwidth of expectations from sustainable mobility for today and tomorrow,” this is the conclusion delivered today by Dr. Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars, at the Mercedes-Benz press conference at the 63rd International Auto Show in Frankfurt.

Exemplifying the excellent efficiency and environmental compatibility of the current Mercedes-Benz product line up is the new E-Class Estate, which celebrated its world premiere yesterday at the world’s largest auto show and is among the event’s most anticipated new models.

Refined driving pleasure is delivered by the E 220 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY with as little as 5.7 litres per 100 kilometres and 150 grams CO2 per kilometre.

The new E-Class Estate enters the market with a choice of five powerful and fuel-efficient power units - three diesels and two petrol engines, including the V6 petrol direct injection unit in the E 350 BlueEFFICIENCY. Further engines, including four-cylinder petrol units, will follow shortly.

“Our new E-Class Estate offers the perfect combination of elegance and space and is equally impressive when it comes to efficient and environmentally compatible drivelines,” says Dr. Klaus Maier, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing for Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Since 1977, our station wagon has been the most elegant way to drive an estate car. This has been experienced by more than one million Mercedes customers so far, and it goes without saying that the fifth generation also comes with the same comprehensive safety equipment as the saloon version.”

With the E-Class Estate, Mercedes-Benz is driving forward its “green” product offensive launched at the IAA 2007.

Mercedes customers can now choose from a broad range of 58 exceptionally fuel-efficient BlueEFFICIENCY models - from A-Class through S-Class.

Dr. Zetsche again, “Overall, we have already sold more than 190,000 BlueEFFICIENCY vehicles. And every single one of them keeps the promise made by our BlueEFFICIENCY badge - the very highest levels of efficiency and cleanliness. Next year, our BlueEFFICIENCY fleet will grow to a total of 76 vehicles - which is almost half of the entire Mercedes-Benz line up.”

Vision S 500 Plug-in HYBRID - a three-litre car in the luxury class

With the unveiling in Frankfurt of the Vision S 500 Plug-in HYBRID, Mercedes-Benz demonstrates that large, safe and refined automobiles do indeed have a future.

The close-to-production prototype of the innovative plug-in hybrid driveline enables a fuel consumption of only 3.2 litres of petrol per 100 kilometres and an electric-only range of 30 kilometres.

Dr. Zetsche, “The roughly 370 hp S 500 Plug-in HYBRID offers a clear glimpse of the future for luxury automobiles ‘Made in Germany’. Green technologies in fascinating vehicles for the most demanding customers - that is our approach, and we are sticking steadfastly to it.”

BlueZERO E-CELL PLUS - more range piggyback-style

Mercedes-Benz is showing a further close-to-production prototype at the IAA, in the shape of the Concept BlueZERO E-CELLPLUS.

“This innovative electric car proves that we have very definite ideas about where this journey is taking us in terms of compact cars, too,” comments Dr. Thomas Weber, Member of the Board of Daimler AG, responsible for Group Research and Development Mercedes-Benz Cars.

On the basis of one vehicle architecture, our modular concept enables three electric vehicles for different customer requirements - the BlueZERO E-CELL with battery drive only, the BlueZERO F-CELL with fuel cell drive and - as the third and newest version - the BlueZERO E-CELL PLUS, which combines battery-electric drive with a compact and efficient internal combustion engine.”

The three-cylinder range extender is mounted in the rear and functions as an electric generator. It charges the battery while driving and thus enables a total range of 600 kilometres - of which, around 100 kilometres are electric only and therefore local emissions-free.

Dr. Thomas Weber again, “As a full-blooded 5-seater, the BlueZERO E-CELLPLUScombines local emissions-free electric mobility with unrestricted long-distance, everyday and family usability. This is only possible because we at Mercedes-Benz possess a unique vehicle architecture with a sandwich floor that has proven itself extremely well in the A and B-Class. I am certain that this will convince even the electric mobility sceptics.”

A further Mercedes milestone on the route to emissions-free mobility is the B-Class F-CELL with clean fuel cell drive and a range of around 400 kilometres.

With this, Mercedes-Benz will put its first fuel cell passenger car built under series production conditions on the road before the end of the year.

The environmentally friendly electric car boasts impressively refined driving performance on a par with that of a 2.0 litre petrol engine, while offering full everyday usability.

The emissions-free driveline has an NEDC consumption that equates to 3.3 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres (diesel equivalent). Low-volume series production of the B-Class F-CELL will commence at the end of 2009.

SLS AMG - The new Mercedes-Benz gullwing

For automotive fascination and hi-tech at the very highest level, one of the absolute highlights of the IAA is the new Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, which - like the E-Class Estate - is celebrating its world premiere in Frankfurt.

The super sports car boasts a unique design, extensive lightweight construction, outstanding handling and exemplary safety.

This is the result of a unique technology package consisting of a lightweight aluminium space frame bodyshell with gullwing doors, the AMG 6.3 litre V8 front mid engine with dry sump lubrication, plus 420 kW/571 hp output and 650 Newton metres of torque, the seven-speed dual clutch transmission in transaxle format and sports suspension with aluminium double wishbone geometry.

The gullwing accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 317 km/h. Its combined fuel consumption is 13.2 litres per 100 kilometres (all values are preliminary).

Dr. Zetsche, “The new SLS AMG is a contemporary reinterpretation of the dream in the form of a star. And this exceptional car is far from being a nostalgic glimpse backwards. It is a determined step into the future. From the very start, we conceived this amazing car with an electric-only driveline.”

At IAA 2009, Mercedes-Benz is also presenting the technology for an electric-drive SLS AMG with an emissions-free hi-tech driveline.

Powerful propulsion is provided courtesy of four electric motors with a combined output of 392 kW and a maximum torque of 880 Newton metres.

The “electric” gullwing handles the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in around four seconds, putting it on the same high level as the SLS AMG with its 420 kW/571 hp AMG 6.3 litre V8 engine.