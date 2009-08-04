Renault-Nissan Alliance Partners with the Government of Victoria Australia for Zero-Emission Mobility

|
BMW Group Is World's Most Sustainable Car Company For Sixth Consecutive Year.
Ford Uses Innovative Liquid-Cooled Battery System To Help Focus Electric Owners Maximize Range
Holden Cruze hits a high point (Australia)
Hyundai ix35 only on par
Honda Civic GX is America's Greenest Car for the 7th Year
Mazda Premiere of Eco-Friendly and Powerful Next Generation ‘SKY-G’ and ‘SKY-D’ Engines
The Renault-Nissan Alliance (the Alliance) and the State Government of Victoria in Australia have formed a partnership to explore the development of a Zero Emission Vehicles program.
The two organizations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which a working team of representatives from the Victoria Government and Nissan will identify potential areas of cooperation in promoting the use of zero emission vehicles in the State.
“Today, Nissan is proud to partner with the Victorian government through the signing of this MOU,” said Dan Thompson, Nissan Australia CEO. “Technology for zero emissions mobility is a reality and we are prepared to proactively explore ways to bringing this technology to the market with collaboration from the government. “
“Our company is leading the world in the design and production of a battery-powered family-sized car and we aim to have this vehicle on sale in Australia by 2012. Today’s announcement of the signing of a strategic MoU with the Government of Victoria brings that reality closer,” Thompson continued. “The Nissan organization recognizes the importance of sustainability by limiting CO2 emissions and we are ready and able to partner governments in pursuing that role.
“The Victorian Government is looking at the benefits of introducing and expanding electric vehicle technology for our State,” Victorian State Government Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Gavin Jennings said.
“This MoU formalizes discussions with the Nissan Motor Company which is among the global leaders in the development of electric vehicles and demonstrates our commitment to supporting electric vehicle technologies.”
The Alliance has formed partnerships with nearly 30 governments, cities and other organizations around the world, including Japan, the U.S.A., Europe and Asia, to advance the deployment of EVs worldwide.
The Renault-Nissan Alliance
The Renault Nissan Alliance, founded in 1999, sold 6,090,304 vehicles in 2008. The objective of the Alliance is to rank among the world’s top three vehicle manufacturers in terms of quality, technology and profitability.
Leave a comment